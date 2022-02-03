Priyanka Chopra Shares First Selfies as a New Mom

Priyanka Chopra is one stunning mom! The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post her first selfies since announcing last month that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, had welcomed a child via surrogate.

Chopra glows in the snapshots, which she posed for in the car. The first rearview mirror selfie shows The Matrix Resurrections star with a slight smile on her fresh face, while the other shot features Chopra in oversized black sunglasses.

"The light feels right," Chopra captioned her post.

Chopra and Jonas, 29, announced the arrival of their first child on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple wrote. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Following their happy announcement, a source told ET that the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, is "so happy and settling into parenthood nicely."

"Priyanka and Nick always wanted to have children together. Priyanka is very maternal and has wanted to be a mother for a long time. They were determined to have a baby no matter what," the source said. "This is something they've both really wanted, so they're thrilled and appreciative."