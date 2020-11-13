'Prodigal Son' Season 2 First Look Promo: 'Hold on to Your Heads' (Exclusive)

Hold on to your heads, Prodigal Son is back for more madness.

Fox's crime thriller is gearing up to kick off its second season in January, but if you're (im)patiently waiting for any morsel of anything, you're in luck! Only ET has the exclusive first look at the new season.

In the new 45-second promo, which begins airing over the weekend, Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) has a new perspective on being the offspring of a murderous psychopath in Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen).

As he so perfectly conveys to his mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), "The life of a serial killer son... it's a psycho roller coaster." That's putting it mildly.

Season 2 picks up immediately after the shocking turn of events in the freshman finale when Bright's sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), slit Nicholas Endicott's throat in cold blood and then proceeded to stab him multiple times. You can't exactly move on from that very easily.

As Fox hints in its official synopsis for the new season, Bright "must 'take care' of [Ainsley] and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright... but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations."

Watch the first season 2 promo, exclusively on ET, below.

Prodigal Son returns Tuesday, Jan. 12 on Fox. For more on the Fox drama, watch ET's exclusive video below.

