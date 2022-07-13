Quavo Looks Back on Saweetie Elevator Incident and Their Breakup

Quavo is reflecting on his relationship with fellow rapper Saweetie, sharing with GQ Hype that it still bothers him how it ended.

The Migos rapper tells the magazine for its profile on the Athens, Georgia, native that the elevator incident -- which showed him and Saweetie in a heated argument struggling over a suitcase before she stumbles to the ground -- still weighs heavy on him. The video, which surfaced in April 2021 and shortly after the couple ended their three-year relationship, also showed Quavo pull Saweetie into the elevator and how he didn't bother to help her back up on her feet after falling to the ground.

Social media roasted Quavo for his behavior and lack of sympathy. When the video surfaced, a year had already passed since the incident was caught on video at Saweetie's North Hollywood, California, apartment building. Saweetie released a statement after TMZ published the video, saying the couple had gotten past the incident and reconciled. Quavo also denied he ever physically abused Saweetie.

Hajar Benjida/GQ

When asked about the incident for the GQ Hype story, the rapper is said to have stared down at the floor and said, "If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period."

Quavo later added, unprompted, "I don't like what people think. When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy."

As far as his next relationship goes, Quavo, who now counts himself a high school graduate and budding actor, told GQ Hype he's slowing his roll in that department as he works on himself.

Hajar Benjida/GQ

"I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off," he says.

As far as the future goes for Migos, rumors spread earlier this year that the group was headed for a breakup. Those rumors intensified after Migos dropped out as headliners for the Governors Ball in New York City last month. But a rep for the group scoffed at the rumors, telling GQ Hype that dropping out of the Governors Ball stemmed from a schedule conflict. The rep also pointed to the fact that the group is still scheduled to perform at other festivals in September.

Quavo also told the magazine that, at this stage in their careers, it's important for each of them (Offset and Takeoff) to establish themselves as individuals.

"It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us," Quavo says. "I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members."