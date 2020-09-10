Quavo Reveals His Pickup Line That Got Girlfriend Saweetie’s Attention and Twitter Can't Get Enough

Quavo is a man of few words, but he makes them (and emojis) count. The Migos rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate his relationship with his girlfriend, rapper Saweetie, and revealed how he first hit her up.

Sharing a screenshot of his first exchange, Quavo revealed that the first thing he ever sent her was a snowflake emoji -- a reference to Saweetie's single "Icy Girl."

In response, Saweetie shot back an emoji showing a bowl of noodles, which was a reference to the Migos' single "Stir Fry."

That opening led to Quavo delivering a pick-up line for the ages -- "U so icy Ima glacier boy" -- and the rest is history.

Quavo shared the screenshot alongside a photo of the happy couple toasting cocktails, and wrote in the caption, "HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING."

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Needless to say, fans couldn't get enough of how adorable Quavo and Saweetie's first conversation was, and they even discovered that Saweetie has a snowflake necklace engraved with the words "From Glacier Boy."

"Quavo even got @Saweetie a snowflake Snowflake pendant with the dm message on the back," one fan tweeted, along side a video of the rapper showing off her meaningful jewelry.

Quavo even got @Saweetie a snowflake ❄️ pendant with the dm message on the back 😩 pic.twitter.com/9fgjsskGQA — Diamontè 💎 (@sweeticygal) October 8, 2020

Because the emoji pickup line worked so well for Quavo, many on Twitter decided to borrow the idea and send out a ton of snowflake emoji DMs of their own. It mostly went as well as one would imagine.

After seeing what quavo did, I tried it out but....



How it started how it ended 😭 pic.twitter.com/l3JfhSCPg3 — parabellum3👌 (@BenonPaul3) October 8, 2020

This Shit Better Work Quavo! 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/MdQHoBt2IG — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) October 8, 2020

Thought you said the shit work mf🤨 LOOK AT THIS MF🤬😂I’m SICK rn @QuavoStuntin pic.twitter.com/jjSVisZOGq — JUNE14TH🍃🌬☃️ (@kevinjilesjr) October 9, 2020

There’s 1,000 snowflakes in my dms and I blame quavo — Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) October 8, 2020

quavo this shit dont work bro... pic.twitter.com/DF6HMcH46D — Mark Tan ひ(follow limit) (@MarkTanTheGOAT) October 8, 2020

Quavo it didn't work🤧ladies this is why you don't DM first pic.twitter.com/03iGQVpK2Z — probs stalking your feed☕ (@8iissh) October 8, 2020

Back in July, the couple opened up to GQ about their romance, and Saweetie admitted that she'd been into Quavo before they ever got together.

"He's always been fine to me," the "Tap In" rapper shared. "In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn.'"

The couple explained how they flirted over DMs, and eventually phone calls, for months in 2018 before ever meeting face to face. And when they finally had their first date -- at Quavo's favorite steakhouse, Stoney River -- he nearly choked on a crab cake.

"I'm still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he's, like, choking at the table," Saweetie remembers, with Quavo sharing that they still ended the night with an "intimate first," and that they "ain't look back since."