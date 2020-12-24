Quavo Surprises Girlfriend Saweetie With a Brand New Bentley for Christmas

Tis the season for giving! When it comes to Quavo, he certainly gets into the spirit of the season, as he gave his lady love, Saweetie, one incredible Christmas present.

In a move reminiscent of a holiday car commercial, the Migos rapper surprised his girlfriend with a brand new Bentley -- complete with a red bow on the hood.

In a super cute moment captured on Instagram Live, Quavo popped the surprise and the "ICY GIRL" artist seemed pretty fired up about the luxurious gift.

In the clip, she can hardly contain her excitement when she sees the lavish vehicle, and lets out an overjoyed scream of delight before and after getting in.

"My heart is beating so fast," she says, as she struggles to find the words to express her happiness. "This is the best- oh, oh my god."

After showing off the customized interior of the high-end automobile -- which includes the word "Icy" embroidered into the headrests just below the iconic Bentley logo -- Quavo hugged her as they smiled at the new ride.

"Merry Christmas baby, I love you," he said, as he kissed the side of her head.

Later, after some time to get settled in with the gift, Saweetie shared her appreciation in a simple but meaningful tweet, writing, "Quavious Marshall the f**kin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!!"

Quavo isn't the first celeb who surprised a loved one with a fancy car this holiday season. Last week, Lizzo brought tears of joy to her mom's eyes when she surprised her with a new luxury SUV.

Meanwhile, fellow Migos rapper Offset got a brand new car of his own as a birthday gift from wife Cardi B earlier this month. Check out the video below to hear more.