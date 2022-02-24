Queen Elizabeth Cancels Two More Virtual Events as She Continues to Battle COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II is still not up for participating in her royal duties as she battles COVID-19. The 95-year-old British monarch was diagnosed over the weekend, and has since had to cancel several virtual appearances.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty was once again foregoing two virtual audiences to focus on her health.

The Palace shared that the audiences have been moved to a later date as she continues to isolate with COVID.

"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties," the Palace shared in a statement, noting that no other engagements are currently scheduled for this week.

ET did learn that the queen spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday evening. A royal source previously told ET that the conversation had originally been planned as an in-person audience, but had to be adjusted due to COVID guidelines.

Elizabeth's eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have returned to their royal duties after being diagnosed with COVID earlier this month.

Charles, 73, had recently spent time with his mother two days before his positive test. A source at the time told ET that the two met after she returned from Sandringham. According to the source, the queen was not displaying any COVID symptoms at the time, and the Palace was monitoring the situation.

ET previously learned that the monarch is both vaccinated and boosted and is "following appropriate guidelines."

ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, says the queen's return to "light duties" is "very encouraging."

"I have spoken to the senior palace aides who assure me that the queen is in good spirits and she's suffering, I'm told, with cold-like symptoms, and that is why she chose to cancel a recent virtual audience," Nicholl explained. "I think anyone that's got a cold and a runny nose and just not feeling a hundred percent, the last thing that they want to do is be on camera and have an audience. And of course when the queen's doing it, it's watched by many, many people around the world, so I do not get the impression that there's a real cause for concern. I think cautious is probably the word that's being used much more so than alarm."