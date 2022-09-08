Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96.

Prior to the news of Her Majesty's death, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

The queen's family, including her four children, Prince Charles of Wales, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, and several other members of the royal family, all traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid the news of her declining health.

Crowds also congregated outside of Buckingham Palace, awaiting further updates on the longest-reigning sovereign's condition. Those gathered outside the gates witnessed a double rainbow appearing opposite the Palace, popping up after a morning of dark clouds and rainfall gave way to bursts of sunshine.

A rainbow has appeared opposite Buckingham Palace over crowds hoping for better news on the Queen’s health @itvnews pic.twitter.com/UsE0CM0siP — Romilly Weeks (@romillyweeks) September 8, 2022

Some hoped the phenom was a sign of good news to come, while others saw it as symbolism that Her Majesty had crossed the "rainbow bridge."

Later that day, an announcement from Buckingham Palace revealed the queen had died, surrounded by family.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement reads. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Days before her death, Elizabeth made history again, accepting the resignation of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appointing new Prime Minister Liz Truss. She requested that these official events take place at Balmoral Castle rather than Buckingham Palace for the first time in her reign. Truss is the third female British prime minister ever and the 15th prime minister to be appointed during Her Majesty's reign.

