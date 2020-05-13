‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Re-Proposes to Fiancé After Wedding Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Karamo Brown is showing his love for his fiancé! The 39-year-old Queer Eye star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet clip of himself with his fiancé, Ian Jordan, who he first proposed to in 2018. The video came on the couple's anniversary and Jordan's birthday, around the time they were supposed to tie the knot before the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ian, as you know I love you very much. And after this quarantine I realized how much I love you," Brown told Jordan, who's sporting a sash and a tiara in the clip. "And we were supposed to be getting married but now that's getting canceled 'cause of corona. And also you lost your engagement ring."

"So I decided to ask you to marry me me again and bought you another engagement ring," Brown continued, as he got down on one knee and Jordan excitedly nodded yes.

Cheers filled the room as Brown put the ring on Jordan's finger, shared a kiss with his fiancé, and exclaimed, "And it fits!"

"I’m Engaged... Again!" Brown captioned his post. "During this quarantine, I have fallen even deeper in love with my fiancé @theianjordan. So on his bday, which is also our anniversary, I proposed again."

"Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love," he added. "I love you Sugah! ❤️❤️❤️"

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the couple immediately following their first engagement. At the time, Jordan said he felt "overwhelmed, loved."

"There's no one in my life who makes me want to be a better person," Jordan told ET. "Not just for myself, but for our family."

"The moment that he stepped in to be a stepfather to my kids, you just can't ask for someone better than that," Brown said. "I just feel so much love. I mean, this exciting time of our life for the show being a success, having my kids here, my son's mother, family, the love of my life. This is it."