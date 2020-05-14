'Queer Eye': The Fab 5 Returns With Season 5 on June 5

Queer Eye is back! The celebrated makeover series returns for its fifth season on June 5, with the Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France -- set to transform the lives of a whole new roster of heroes.

Since launching in 2018, the Emmy-winning revival of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has helped the stylistically challenged, under confident and deserving people in and around Atlanta, Kansas City and even Tokyo. Now they’re storming Philadelphia, and bringing along with them their infectious brand of self-love, confidence, encouragement and plenty of happy tears.

“We’re here to figure out how to make [our heroes] better versions of themselves,” Porowski previously told ET about the main goal of the series. And while the food expert never thought it would go beyond one season, Queer Eye has since become a global phenomenon, making stars of all the hosts and most importantly, has radically changed the lives of the people on screen and those watching at home.

Netflix

All 10 episodes of Queer Eye season five drop Friday, June 5 on Netflix.