Rachel Leviss to Auction Off Tom Sandoval Lightning Bolt Necklace for Mental Health Organization

Rachel Leviss is ready to let go of some Scandoval-related memories -- and she's doing so for a good cause.

The former Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share that she'll be auctioning off several personal items -- including the infamous lightning bolt necklace -- to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

"I am currently in the process of letting go," Leviss shared in a selfie-style video. "Letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore, and as I am cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."

"In honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser," she continued. "All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which is the National Alliance on Mental Illness. It’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success. Yeah, I’m about that right now."

In her bio, which promotes that Leviss is currently in her "Healing Era," a link takes fans where they can bid on the items. The lightning bolt necklace, which Leviss purchased on camera during Vanderpump season 10, was seen by many fans as an early clue to her affair with Tom Sandoval, as it matched a similar piece that Sandoval wore frequently. Leviss is also auctioning off the "TomTom" hoodie that she famously wore on stage at BravoCon 2022 before news of her affair with became public.

Rachel Leviss wears 'TomTom' hoodie on stage at BravoCon 2022. Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

The auction seems to be the next step for Leviss in extracting herself completely from the Vanderpump universe following the media firestorm that raged after it was revealed that Sandoval had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. The "Scandoval" affair played out on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year and torpedoed Sandoval and Madix's long-term relationship.

In August, ET exclusively reported that Leviss was officially not returning to Vanderpump Rules for season 11.

"Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. There was a possibility up until recently she'd be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it," a source told ET at the time. "Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she's been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her."

As for Madix and Sandoval, they've gone their separate ways, with Madix currently enjoying a run on Dancing With the Stars -- where she addressed the scandal during the emotional series premiere. However, a source told ET in August that tensions have been high between the former couple since filming on season 11 began.

"Filming is underway for Vanderpump Rules and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense," the source said. "She's becoming more and more detached and isn't affected by him as much."