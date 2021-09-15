Rachel Platten Welcomes Baby Girl During Home Water Birth and Over 2 Days of 'Grueling' Labor

Rachel Platten is a mother of two! On Wednesday, the 40-year-old "Fight Song" singer shared the first photos of her and husband Kevin Lazan's newborn daughter, who was born on Sept. 9.

"Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan," she captioned the sweet mother-daughter pics.

Platten shared that her home water birth did not go as planned, revealing that it was "two and a half grueling days of labor."

"When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me, 'We can do this mama, we can do this,'" the proud mom wrote. "So I kept going one contraction at a time. I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again."

Platten also had a message of gratitude for her baby girl. "Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family."

Praising her fans, the musician added, "And Thank YOU all so much for your love and support and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life. Sending you all the coziest new baby snuggles. 💕 please, please positive comments only. 💕"

Platten announced she was pregnant in April 2021 by posting a photo of her growing baby bump. "Here’s the other half of what I’ve been creating this year," she wrote. "Baby #2 coming in hot. This was a hard secret to keep."

The singer and her husband are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Violet Skye, who was born in January 2019.