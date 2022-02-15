Rachel Zegler Spends Valentine's Day With 'West Side Story' Co-Star Josh Rivera

Rachel Zegler and her West Side Story co-star, Josh Andres Rivera, are looking more and more like a couple!

The 20-year-old actress shared a series of pictures on Valentine’s Day, seemingly confirming their romance. “Committing Valen-crimes,” she captioned a black-and-white selfie featuring the two. Zegler kept the romantic posts going on her Instagram Story.

In the first photo, the actress shared a picture of their meal from the London date night. "@mrwhiteslondon took care of us reeeeeal good this valentine’s day,” she wrote over the picture of pasta. “@joshandreasrivera and I only look for gnocchi Bolognese when we go out.”

Zegler followed the picture with a video of Rivera feeding her the pasta while she giggles. “Happy love day from me and mine,” she captioned the video. “Too bologn-eazy.”

The pair’s friends couldn’t get enough of the romance. Actress Nicole Raquel Dennis wrote, “Cuties.” Their West Side Story co-star, Gaby Diaz, also commented, “Babies.”

Zegler and Rivera met on the set of Steven Spielberg's reimagined West Side Story. In the film, Zegler, who plays Maria, was originally set up to date Rivera’s character, Gino, before falling in love with Tony (Ansel Elgort).

In December, Zegler hinted at their romance with a Instagram post. The 2021 wrap post led with a photo of her hugging Rivera tightly, while wearing holiday sweaters.

"'Twas a weird year. cried a lot. laughed even more, though. felt great big love i have never felt before. so, all in all? pretty sick,” she wrote. “Spending Christmas Eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though.”