Ramona Singer Reveals When She'd Leave 'RHONY' (Exclusive)

Ramona Singer doesn't plan to hand her apple into Bravo anytime soon.

"As long as I have fun doing the show, I'm happy to come back," the Real Housewives of New York City OG tells ET, speaking on the red carpet at the release party for Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, Bravo's authorized tell-all oral history of the shows, in New York City.

"To me, I always say, you're good at what you do if you love what you do," Ramona says of wanting to stay on RHONY for as long as she wants. "And I loved doing the show at Peacock, [The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip], and even during COVID I loved doing [RHONY]. We had some ups and downs, but actually, I loved it."

That COVID-filmed season of The Real Housewives of New York City, the franchise's 13th, proved controversial with fans, who flooded social media week after week with criticism largely focused on new cast member Eboni K. Williams, the NYC offshoot's first Black Housewife, and the conversations around race she brought to the series. Ramona caught flack from viewers for being "out of touch" and for seemingly "not getting" some of the topics discussed. She left quite the (bad) impression at "Black Shabbat," a themed dinner Eboni threw to highlight the Jewish community.

"Listen, it's better to be talked about than not talked about," Ramona says in response to any people calling for her to be fired. "I don't want to be a bump on the log! Perfect is boring."

Ramona has since apologized for some of that so-called bad behavior, but viewers didn't get to see all that resolution and growth from the Ageless by Ramona founder, because Bravo ultimately forwent a reunion for RHONY's 13th season -- a first in the world of Real Housewives. But Ramona's OK with all of that. She felt the season 13 finale did the trick, no reunion needed.

Sophy Holland / Bravo

"Because of COVID and Sonja [Morgan] being a little sick and everything, we actually filmed the last episodes at my house in South Hampton and we resolved all our issues. We all came together, so there really was no reason to do a reunion," she says.

There's much speculation as to where RHONY goes next, with some viewers calling for a cast overhaul (see above) or a shake-up of some sort. Ramona says she thinks the answer is adding, not necessarily subtracting, echoing a statement Housewives executive producer Andy Cohenshared with ET earlier this year.

"We need to definitely add some people. Listen, five people is not enough," she remarks. The season 13 cast included just Ramona, Sonja, Eboni, Leah McSweeney and Luann de Lesseps.

"We need two or three more," Ramona declares.

Before another season of RHONY hits TV screens, fans can catch Ramona as one of seven Housewives featured on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, a first of its kind spinoff for the Housewives universe that sees women from all over the Bravo-sphere descending on Turks and Caicos for eight days of fourth-wall breaking confessions, fun... and some fighting.

"I saw the first episode and all anyone was doing was talking about me! I wonder why? I wonder why?!" Ramona cracks. The trailer, released this month, teased major tension between Ramona and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore.

"I don't really know, we just kinda butt heads," Ramona says of the drama. "And I was really looking forward to meeting her and you have to see if we resolved our issues or not."

Peacock / Bravo

The sneak peek also featured The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice calling out Ramona for not being a "girl's girl," despite Ramona being famous in the Housewives space for once telling Bethenny Frankel, "You don't support other women!"

"I support women!" Ramona proclaims. "I mean, I love supporting women. That's really my thing I do, actually."

While Housewives from different cities feuding is sure to entice viewers to tune in, Ramona promises that the show has even more to offer and totally lives to its same. Even she was surprised by "how ultimate it was!"

"It was the things we did: the yachts, the catamarans, these horses in the water that were up to our knees and I mean, every event we did!" she shares. "The fireworks -- between us and in the sky -- and then we had the fun and the laughter, the pajama party. It was endless fun and a little bit of drama."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip starts streaming on Nov. 19 on Peacock. Not All Diamonds and Rosé is available for purchase now, wherever books are sold.