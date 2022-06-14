'Rap Sh!t': HBO Drops First Teaser for New Issa Rae Comedy

A "bad b*tch renaissance" is heading to HBO Max! A year after the streamer announced an eight-episode order for Issa Rae's new comedy series, Rap Sh!t, fans are getting a proper look at what's in store.

Premiering on July 21, the Max Original series follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), who reunite to form a rap group. The concept was developed from Rae’s original Insecure script and aims to highlight the challenges women face trying to break into the male-dominated hip-hop industry.

The teaser gives fans a brief glimpse at the duo's initial reunion, and their journey trying to make it big in 2022, taking advantage of social media, club promotions and more to launch their career.

Watch the video below.

Insecure’s Syreeta Singleton serves as showrunner and executive producer with Rae and Singleton executive producing alongside Hoorae's Montrel McKay of A Black Lady Sketch Show, Jonathan Berry of Insecure and 3 Arts' Dave Becky of Russian Doll.

Hip-hop duo Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls also serve as co-executive producers, and Rae’s go-to audio content company, Raedio, will handle music supervision for the series, so we can expect a soundtrack comparable to that of Insecure.

Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler also star in the series.

Rap Sh!t premieres on Thursday, July 21 with its first two episodes. The eight-episode season will then air one episode each week, concluding Sept. 1.