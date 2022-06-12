Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested At NYC Governors Ball For Firearm Possession

Rapper Roddy Ricch was not able to perform for Governors Ball in NYC on Saturday after being arrested for criminal firearm possession.

"The Box" rapper was taken into custody by law enforcement officials after security found a loaded firearm in his vehicle while entering Citi Field.

According to multiple reports, Roddy Ricch, whose legal name is Rodrick Moore, and two other people in his vehicle were caught at around 6:20 p.m. E.T, according to NYPD. Security not only found the loaded firearm but nine rounds of ammunition, as well as a large-capacity magazine.

The rapper was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device and unlawful possession of the large capacity device. As of Sunday morning, Ricch is still in police custody.

Due to his arrest, Governors Ball posted a large statement on the festival stage telling fans Ricch would not be performing and urging them to see other artists scheduled at the same time.

The statement read, "Unfortunately, this set is no longer taking place. Check out these other performers instead: Denzel Curry at the Bicari stage and Joji at the GoPuff stage."

ET has reached out to the rapper's reps for a comment.