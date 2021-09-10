Rascal Flatts Guitarist Joe Don Rooney Arrested and Charged With a DUI

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney was charged with a DUI.

The 45-year-old musician was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he crashed his car into a tree around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, according to multiple reports. Rooney's rep had no comment at this time.

Rooney was booked into Williamson County jail and released on a $2,500 bail, per People.

"The driver crashed into a tree line," a Williamson County Sheriff's Office office spokesperson told the publication. "[He] was arrested for DUI." It is unknown if Rooney suffered any injuries.

Just a couple weeks ago, Rooney joined his former bandmate Jay DeMarcus as they received the Cliffie Stone Icon Award from the Academy of Country Music. Vocalist Gary LeVox was not in attendance.

Last year, Rascal Flatts announced their final tour together. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the trio canceled the farewell concerts.

ET spoke with the band last June at the CMA Fest in Nashville, where they fittingly reflected on their first record, Rascal Flatts, which came out that very same day in 2000.

"We love our military so much so we took D-Day as drop day," LeVox joked. " ... It was horse and buggy when we signed. That's old now."

"We're getting really old," Rooney also cracked.