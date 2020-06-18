Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday -- See the Sweet Celeb Messages and Find Out Who Was 'There When It Began'

Raven-Symoné's famous friends are celebrating her newlywed status! The 34-year-old actress delighted her followers on Thursday when she took to Instagram to announce that she had tied the knot with Miranda Maday.

While barely anything is known about the couple, some details about their relationship were scattered throughout the comment section.

A New York-based tattoo artist shared his congrats and, in her reply, Raven revealed that New York is a special place for the couple.

"She says hi!" Raven replied of her wife. "Ny was where it all started."

Sex and the City actor Mario Cantone gushed that he "was there when it began!" in his comment, adding, "Congratulations ladies. Sending you All my love!"

"That you were @macantone," Raven agreed. "Thank you for being the one during those times and our future."

Fellow teen star Danielle Fishel revealed in her comment that she previously knew of the couple's plans "for this gorgeous backyard ceremony."

"Wishing you both a lifetime of understanding, respect, love, and admiration," the Boy Meets World actress added.

Raven's Cheetah Girls co-stars also celebrated the news, with Kiely Williams wishing the couple "a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter."

"Congratulations Raven!!!" Sabrina Bryan gushed. "Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together! Cheers to the NEWLYWEDS!!!"

Adrienne Bailon also shared her congrats, with Raven replying, "thanks boo. Took me forever but I'm in the club now!"

Fellow Disney star Christy Carlson Romano celebrated the news as well.

"Congrats Raven!!!" she wrote. "That's amazing! I'm really happy for you!"

Michelle Collins, who co-hosted The View with Raven from 2015 to 2016, wrote, "Rave!!! Congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Whoopi just announced it," Raven replied, referencing current View co-host Whoopi Goldberg sharing the "fabulous" news on Thursday's episode of the show.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote "PUMPKIN!!! Congrats!!!!!" while Todrick Hall wrote, "Congrats my love! Awwwww you both look so incredibly happy!"

Raven later posted more photos from her special day, and introduced her wife to fans on an IGTV. The star thanked everyone for their love and support, joking that she wasn't expecting the reaction, but appreciates it. Raven also revealed that her and Miranda's rings were bought for $50 dollars at the thrift store due to coronavirus. Their real rings will arrive in 10 weeks.

Watch the video below for more on Raven.