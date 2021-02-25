'Ray Donovan' Wrap-Up Movie Set at Showtime After Abrupt Cancellation

Ray Donovan will end up getting the ending he deserves.

After Showtime abruptly canceled the drama after seven seasons last February, the ViacomCBS network has greenlit a wrap-up movie to give the series a proper ending, it was announced Wednesday. Liev Schreiber will reprise his role as the titular hero and will co-write the script with showrunner David Hollander, who will also direct the film.

Jon Voight will also return as Mickey Donovan, as well as Kerris Dorsey as Bridget, Ray's daughter.

The movie, which could kick off a potential franchise, will continue Ray's journey following the series' seven-season run on Showtime, with "Mickey in the wind and Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage," according to the official synopsis. It will also "weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago."

Filming is tentatively slated to begin later this year in New York.



“When Ray Donovan went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan,” said Gary Levine, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks in a statement. “And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”



Ray Donovan ran for 82 episodes from 2013 to 2020. The series has earned Emmy, Golden Globe, Writers Guild and Critics’ Choice nominations, with Voight winning a Golden Globe in 2014. Schreiber has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globes for his performance.

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.