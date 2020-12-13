Ray Fisher Speaks Out as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action'

Ray Fisher says "we're on our way" as WarnerMedia's investigation into Justice League comes to a close. The actor -- who publicly accused Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of misconduct on the set -- spoke out about the investigation on Twitter on Friday.

Fisher said that as of 5 p.m. ET, the investigation had concluded with remedial action -- "some we've seen, and some that is still to come," he wrote.

The 33-year-old said he was also sent the following statement from WarnerMedia: "WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners."

Fisher wrote, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon."

There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.



Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey.



We are on our way.



More soon.



A>E



3/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

In a statement on Friday, WarnerMedia said its "investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," according to multiple reports. No further details were provided.

Fisher, who played Victor Stone aka Cyborg in Justice League, first spoke out in July, accusing director Whedon of "abusive, unprofessional" behavior while on set of the superhero film. He also alleged that Whedon was "enabled, in many ways" by Johns and Berg.

In mid-August, Variety reported that WarnerMedia had launched an investigation into the production of Justice League after Fisher's public statements about Whedon, Johns and Berg. Whedon has declined to comment. In a statement to Variety, Berg said it was "categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior."

See more on the movie in the video below.