Ray Liotta Dead at 67: 'Goodfellas' Director Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebs Pay Tribute

Ray Liotta is being remembered by his peers. After news broke that the actor died in his sleep at age 67, Liotta's friends, colleagues and former co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him.

In a statement to ET, Goodfellas director, Martin Scorsese said he'll always be proud of the work he and Liotta did together on the iconic film.

"I’m absolutely shocked and devastated by the sudden, unexpected death of Ray Liotta. He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor," Scorsese shared. "Playing Henry Hill in Good Fellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot. He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture. My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early."

Additionally, Robert De Niro, Liotta's his co-star in the Oscar-nominated picture, told ET, "I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us. May he Rest in Peace."

Lorraine Bracco, who also starred alongside De Niro and Liotta in Goodfellas, shared a photo of her and the late actor on Instagram.

"I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray," she captioned the smiling photo. "I can be just about anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. And then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. And my response has always been the same…Ray Liotta."

Debi Mazar, who played Liotta's other love interest in Goodfellas, took to Instagram and shared photos of her time with the late actor on the set of the mob movie. She captioned it in part, "Goodbye Ray...Thank you for the memories, your generosity at work, your wicked sense of humor, you raw grit & lazer stare." She added dove and candle emojis to the post.

Jennifer Lopez, who starred opposite Liotta in the NBC crime drama Shades of Blue for three seasons, took to Instagram and called the late actor her "partner in crime on Shades of Blue." She added that "the first thing that comes to mind is when he was so kind to my children."

David Chase, creator of The Sopranos and screenwriter/producer of one of Liotta's last films, The Many Saints of Newark, also reacted to the tragic news. In a statement to ET, Chase said "this is a massive, unexpected shock." He added that he had been an admirer of Liotta's work since seeing him in Something Wild, "a movie he wrenched by the tail."

Chase added, "I was so glad he worked on The Many Saints of Newark. I believed strongly in my heart that he could play that double role. He created two distinctly separate characters and each performance was phenomenal. Ray was also a very warm and humorous person. A really superior actor. We all felt we lucked out having him on that movie."

"Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man," she tweeted. "So sad to hear."

Liotta's Observe and Report co-star, Seth Rogen, expressed disbelief over the late actor's death.

"I can’t believe Ray Liotta has passed away. He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person," Rogen wrote. "Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace."

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

RAY LIOTTA MY HEART BREAK BUBBA. YOU ARE THE LEGEND OF THE EARTH FOREVER pic.twitter.com/idKJav1Mf3 — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta was an absolute legend in film and TV — a Primetime Emmy Award Winner and a native of Newark, NJ. His onscreen work touched the lives of so many. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and many fans.https://t.co/HDYMi2IURM — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2022

Just heard about passing of ray liotta - a great guy - and great artist - so sad . RIP https://t.co/0RsPTQ8HhI — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022

RIP GOODFELLA Ray Liotta. I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta, 67.

Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/TV9BO419MM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2022

Absolutely stunned at the passing of Ray Liotta. I never had the privilege of working with him but his reputation as one of the good guys was well known. A tragic loss. #RIPRayLiotta https://t.co/hPejpXlwjn — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) May 26, 2022

Getting to play Dean Martin alongside Don Cheadle as Sammy Davis and Ray Liotta as Sinatra was one of the greatest joys of my career.

R. I. P. dear Ray. #RayLiotta pic.twitter.com/WGbWzS1W8J — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) May 26, 2022

This guy.

This guy.

What a laugh.

What a joie de vivre. Gioia per la vita.

The stories and jokes we shared.

Godspeed friend. #RayLiotta RIP pic.twitter.com/wVKW3z2Hy2 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) May 26, 2022