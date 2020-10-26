'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Crystal Kung Minkoff Joins Season 11 Cast

Crystal Kung Minkoff is the newest housewife! ET has learned that the 35-year-old entrepreneur will be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 11th season.

Crystal tied the knot with director Rob Minkoff in 2007 and the pair share Max, 8, and Zoe, 5. Her casting comes after Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards announced their RHOBH exits.

People was the first to report the casting news.

When rumors were circulating about the latest casting, Garcelle told ET that, while she doesn't know Crystal, she "probably will" meet her soon.

As for her upcoming sophomore season, Garcelle told ET that she's gearing up to be "a little brave, a little scared, a little ready" in the new episodes.

"I'm ready, but you're never really ready," Garcelle added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2021.