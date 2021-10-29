'Real Housewives of Miami' Cast Is Announced With Some Fan Favorites Returning

The Real Housewives of Miami will be returning with a new season on Peacock, and while a few of the OG cast members are back to star in the reality series, other original Housewives have been demoted to friends status.

Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen are all all returning and will star alongside newcomers Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin. Meanwhile, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, alongside Kiki Barth, will be returning as friends of the Housewives.

ET confirmed earlier this year that RHOM, which was the seventh iteration of the Real Housewives franchise and originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, would be back for another season.

The show originally followed the various friendships and personal and professional dramas of Echevarria, Patton, Pippen, Hochstein, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura and Joanna Krupa, among others.

In November 2020, Andy Cohen admitted he was interested in bringing the series back, and revealed that he was in talks with Peacock -- NBC's streaming platform -- to air a potential fourth season.

“I have really been trying to get Peacock to pick up Miami,” he said during an episode of the Everything Iconic podcast. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I don’t know where we are with that. I have to say the fans of Miami are still very vocal, and so I’ve been an advocate for Peacock bringing back Miami."

The fans have now been heard and will soon be able to see an all-new season of RHOM streaming on Peacock this December, just in time for the holidays.