'Real Housewives of Potomac' Star Ashley Darby Confirms Split From Husband Michael After ‘8 Magical Years’

It's over for Ashley and Michael Darby. The 33-year-old ​Real Housewives of Potomac star confirmed her split from her husband of almost eight years on Tuesday.

"It’s been almost 8 magical years," Ashley wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of a Story on Bravo's website with news of their split, encouraging fans to read her full statement there.

In the Story, Ashley opened up about their decision to go their separate ways.

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she said. "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

The reality star went on to note that she and the 62-year-old real estate mogul are still on good terms, sharing, "While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. "

"We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan," Ashley added of their 1-year-old and 2-year-old sons. "They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

In September 2020, Ashley spoke to ET about how difficult marriage can be, especially for those in the public eye.

In reference to Will and Jada Smith's Red Table Talk episode where they opened up about their unconventional marriage, she told ET, "You know, I related to that a little more than I'd like to admit. I was like, man, Jada. I'm with you girl. I get it. I mean, marriage is just so hard -- and it's really hard being a public figure and having difficulties, and it's even more difficult when you decide to talk about them and say some things that aren't necessarily fitting the mold of what people think a marriage is or should be."

Ashley also shared that while she and Michael had decided they were done expanding their family after two kids, she still held out hope they may add a third baby eventually.

"We just came back from the Bahamas last week and you know, there's potential that I could be pregnant, and we're thinking about what would that look like?" she shared. "What would that feel like? So, even though we said ‘No,’ it's like the possibility of that, it's still a little exciting. And I'm like, ‘Well, if we have that little gleam of hope, maybe we will have at least one more kid.’ And Michael is very aware that he's going to be... he's 62 now. So, does he necessarily want to do that and miss out on more things later in their lives? I don't know. So, we're really racing against the clock, but if Mother Nature has other plans, then we'll follow her lead."

While Ashley -- whose relationship with Michael has been a major storyline for RHOP -- also told ET that she and Michael "are an unconventional couple in many ways," she went on to gush over their relationship at the time.

"I love my husband," she said. "He's a great husband, and my relationship is going to withstand. It's strong enough to withstand a lot. It's really going to be up to us to what we think is something we can overcome. I'm not going to let the media, or the public, or the opinions of others affect what I do and how I approach my marriage. Everyone's going to have an opinion. I'm sure there'll be some very strong reactions to what they see and what happens, but ultimately the only person who really lays next to Michael at night and has to have these discussions is me. So, that's that."