'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Previews All the Explosive Season 1 Drama - Watch!

They're fabulous, they're fierce and they're Mormon! Get ready for a whole new set of Housewives, with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. On Wednesday, Bravo dropped a thrilling new preview of what's to come from the ladies of the Utah capital.

The latest Real Housewives spin-off includes Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Jen Shah. Fueled by multi-million-dollar business and brands, this hidden social circle of successful women have created their own paradise in the majestic mountains of Utah. With Utah being the epicenter of Mormonism in the U.S., their faith -- or lack thereof -- takes center stage in the clip.

"A quick lesson on how to be a good Mormon," Meredith says. "Don't drink, don't swear, treat your body like a temple."

It then flashes to a crying Heather saying, "It is so hard to be a good Mormon."

The women of RHOSLC do not hold back, even calling out co-star Mary for marrying her own step-grandfather, speaking out on racism, their infidelity and more.

Andy Cohen previously teased the new show to ET, posing the question, "What would a Mormon Housewife look like? Stay tuned."

"A production company brought us unbelievable women, and the cool thing about Salt Lake City is, they're leading these aspirational lives," he said. "When you look at the footage, it is a fantasy life. For me, just the snow and the scenery and the lifestyle, it's really cool."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11, on Bravo.