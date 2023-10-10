Rebecca Loos Talks 'Nasty' Comments She's Received as David Beckham Affair Rumors Resurface Amid Docuseries

Rebecca Loos is trying to take the high road. The 46-year-old Dutch model and media personality's name has been circulating recently in the wake of the newly released Netflix docuseries, Beckham, chronicling the life and career of British soccer star David Beckham.

Though Loos is not specifically named in the series, allegations of David's infidelity are discussed at length by both the former Manchester United player and his wife of 24 years, Victoria Beckham.

Loos previously served as David's personal assistant when he played for Real Madrid in 2003. Shortly after her employment was terminated, Loos gave an interview to News of the World, a British tabloid, claiming that she and David had conducted a lengthy affair.

David Lodge/FilmMagic

After the release of the docuseries, Loos posted a photo on Instagram of herself practicing yoga.

A commenter wrote, "Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! 😢 Stay strong 💪 ❤️ You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!! Xx"

Loos replied to the comment, writing, "@lissssss_ssssa Thank you 🙏🏼 am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can ❤️."

In the docuseries, the record-setting athlete neither confirms nor denies his alleged infidelity.

"Ultimately it's our private life," David said in the series, adding, "There was some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Victoria agreed, saying in the series, "It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us, and here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest."

David said of the former Spice Girls star, "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we're fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."

David and Victoria share four children together — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham. Loos is currently married to Norwegian doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa. They have two sons together.

Beckham is currently streaming on Netflix.