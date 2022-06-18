Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands While Vacationing in Italy

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have taken their romance international!

The Pitch Perfect star and her fashion designer girlfriend took to Instagram to share photos of them on vacation in Italy. They each posted a photo showing them dressed to the nines and holding hands. The happy couple looked, well, extremely happy as they each sported huge grins for the photo.

Wilson captioned her pic, "ciao bellas" along with a couple of Italian flags. Agruma opted for "Bella Italia." The couple appeared to also be in Italy celebrating a friend's birthday. Agruma's Instagram Stories are filled with video of the huge celebration.

Earlier this month, the Senior Year star confirmed the romance after sharing a photo with Agruma with the caption reading, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." The caption was followed by a couple of heart and rainbow emojis and the hashtag "love is love."

Wilson appeared on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried's U Up? podcast back in May, and the actress at the time said she was "happily in a relationship" but offered few details, only that a mutual friend who has known them both for at least five years set them up.