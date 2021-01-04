Rebel Wilson Explains Why She's Taking a Break from Social Media

Rebel Wilson is taking some time away from social media to focus! The 41-year-old Australian actress shared a video message with her Instagram followers on Wednesday night from a rooftop in London.

"I'm going to sign off for a bit because I'm filming a movie here in the U.K. that needs my full attention," Wilson shared. "It's a very different type of role for me, so I've really gotta immerse myself in it."

She assured her followers that she would be back, adding, "It's time for me to work my a** off, once again."

Wilson spent a lot of time on social media in 2020, encouraging her followers by sharing her Year of Health in 2020, which led her to shed 60 pounds.

"I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time," Wilson joked.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Stories

The comedian later added a full-body shot of her trimmed down figure to her Instagram Stories, posting a winking face and writing, "OK, that's the last one."

Wilson is currently in pre-production for the drama The Almond and the Seahorse, a film adaptation of the Katie O'Reilly novel. In the film, an archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after a traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love. This movie will be Wilson's first non-comedy role.