Rebel Wilson Shares How Many Calories She Eats a Day After Losing More Than 60 Pounds

Rebel Wilson has put in the time and energy during her Year of Health! The 40-year-old Australian actress opened up to her fans in an Instagram Live on Tuesday night after recently reaching her goal weight of 165 pounds.

In the hour-long video, Wilson revealed that she's lost "about 28 kilos," which equates to more than 61 pounds. To achieve this goal, Wilson shared that she works out six days a week, noting that most days that can be as simple as going for a lengthy walk. But she also stressed the importance of a healthy diet.

"Nutritionally the only thing is, I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because again with my body type, if I want to lose weight in that week, I have to stay under 1,500 each day," she revealed. "Now I'm going into more of a maintenance phase so it might be more like 2,000, 2,500 because I do workout like a beast, so I can eat a bit more now that I've hit my goal weight."

She added that a "high protein" diet ended up being the most beneficial for her body type.

"Does this mean I eat healthy and clean every day? No, far from it," she admitted. "But I am prioritizing where I can. If I go out to a restaurant, I'll try the salmon, chicken breast. I don't eat much meat, that's why it was hard. I was mainly eating vegetarian. But now I really have to concentrate on it because my body just responds well to protein."

Though she's proud of the work she's done, Wilson said that ultimately her goals were all health-focused.

"It isn't about a number on the scale," she said. "What I was doing was to improve my overall health and to improve my whole lifestyle to make me a happier, healthier person."

Looking back, Wilson is glad she made 2020 her Year of Health.

"I'm so glad that I did it. The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put a goal weight because I needed some tangible thing... But I am really glad that I did it because I think it was time. I've been overweight for about 20 years."

Wilson also revealed that her journey was inspired by her decision to freeze her eggs ahead of her 40th birthday.

