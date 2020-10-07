Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Releases Romantic First Single ‘Long Run’: Listen

Deacon Phillippe is a musician in the making! The 16-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared his first song, "Long Run," which features vocals by Nina Nesbitt, on Friday.

Deacon served as a composer on the project and fans quickly expressed confusion that he wasn't singing on the track despite having prominent placement in the music art.

"Omg I love your voice," singer Nesbitt quipped in the comments of his Instagram post.

"@ninanesbitt 🤣🤣it’s beautiful isn’t it," Deacon jokingly replied.

He later further clarified, "Guys this is not me singing🤣🤣"

And when one fan asked, "@deaconphillippe then what did you do? The beats?" he liked the comment.

The romantic dance track features the catchy chorus, "Won't you just stay for a minute, won't you just be for a minute. I just need to know that you're in it for the long run."

Proud dad, Phillippe, tweeted ahead of the song's release on Thursday, writing, "My son’s debut single as a producer #LongRun is about to be played for the first time on @sirius on BPM channel. Right now!!!!!!"

My son’s debut single as a producer #LongRun is about to be played for the first time on @sirius on BPM channel. Right now!!!!!! — philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 9, 2020

And Witherspoon later posted about the single on her Instagram account, writing, "New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! 💫 It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say 🤗?!)."

Famed manager Scooter Braun, who works with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and more, commented on the song release on Instagram, writing, "Congrats!!"

