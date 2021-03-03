Regé-Jean Page Will Star in a Movie With Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans -- and Fans Are Here for It!

The Grey Man is adding even more brooding handsomeness to its formidable cast. BreakoutBridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has signed on to star alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Page has signed on to the Russo Brothers' action spy thriller, which sees Gosling as an ex-CIA assassin named Court Gentry, who is pursued across the globe by his former fellow CIA operative, Lloyd Hansen, played by Evans.

Along with Page, Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton and the acclaimed actress Alfre Woodward have signed on to round out the impressive cast -- which also includes Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters.

Fresh off his memorable role as the Duke of Hastings on the steamy Shondaland Netflix drama Bridgerton, as well as his celebrated Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Page's star is certainly on the rise, and fans were excited to hear he'd be joining fellow heartthrobs Gosling and Evans.

Regé-Jean Page, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans all in the SAME movie!?!?! pic.twitter.com/JugSpuAFxe — Katie Siewert (@sparkly_cupKATE) March 3, 2021

rege jean page and chris evans in the same room, I’m too excited — kassandra 📀🥰💘🦋✨💞🥝 (@hugmemarais_) March 3, 2021

Regé Jean Page and Chris Evans are gonna be in a movie together. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/C90aoUiEze — Tavi B 💕 (@TattleTav) March 3, 2021

Regé-Jean Page e Ana de Armas 💓 — Béliz Boni (@belizboni) March 3, 2021

Chris evans, regé jean page and dhanush all in the same movie omg? https://t.co/ata3KjS1LR — ᴮᴱ비샬리⁷ (@jiminvish) March 3, 2021

Regé-Jean page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans all in one movie #TheGrayMan ... My ovaries 😭😭😭😭 Can’t wait — Temi Wright (@Temi__w) March 3, 2021

Regé-Jean page, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in one action movie directed by the Russo brothers???? I’m personally excited — Victoria (@VikkiCato) March 3, 2021

It's unclear what role Page will play in the film -- which is based on the debut 2009 novel of the same name from author Mark Greaney.

Check out the video below for more on Page's well-received SNL debut last month.