Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to Host 2022 Oscars: Report

After going host-less for the past three years, the Academy Awards have enlisted a hilarious trio of talented women to emcee this year's Oscars!

Variety reported on Monday that Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as hosts at the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards. This will mark the first time that multiple women have hosted the Oscars since Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda joined Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor to emcee the 1977 awards.

According to multiple reports, Hall, Schumer and Sykes will host the show in a three-act format, with each comedienne heading up one hour of the three-hour telecast.

The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel took on the job. He also hosted the 2017 ceremony. Kevin Hart was named the 2019 frontman, but dropped out after past inappropriate tweets resurfaced. The ceremony did not have a host in 2019, 2020 or 2021.

This year's Oscars are already set to be an unforgettable evening, with writers, directors and actors alike returning to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, for the first time since 2020. Last year's pandemic-delayed ceremony was held at Los Angeles' Union Station, with limited in-person attendance and some winners appearing remotely from around the world.

The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons leads this year’s awards with a total of 12 nominations, with Dune following close behind at 10.

The 2022 Academy Awards are also making history with some significant firsts among the nominees and record-breaking nominations. Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in CODA. Ari Wegner became the second-ever female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar for her work in The Power of the Dog. And Denzel Washington broke his own record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscar history, at 10 nominations.

The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.