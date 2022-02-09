'Reno 911! Defunded' Sets Premiere Date on Roku

Reno 911!'s new series, Defunded, has a premiere date.

Set to drop on Roku Channel, the upcoming 11-episode, half-hour series will premiere Friday, Feb. 25, it was announced Wednesday.

Reno 911! Defunded takes place in the present day. According to the official description, "Crime is on the rise, but one city is never short on heroes. Reno’s finest are back and this time they’re facing their biggest challenge yet -- they’ve been defunded! No budget. No back-up. No problem for your favorite top cops as they return along with a squad room full of guest stars for a season low on resources and high on chaos."

Roku Channel

Original cast members Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong and Wendi McLendon-Covey are all set to return for the series, which also will welcome guest stars Jamie Lee Curtis, "Weird Al" Yankovic and George Lopez.

“Reno911! is one of the funniest comedy TV shows ever made and we could not be more excited to release a brand new, supersized, never-before-seen season as a Roku Original. Prepare to laugh!” said Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals at Roku, in a statement.

Watch the official two-minute trailer for the new series below.

