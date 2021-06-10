'RHOA' Star Falynn Guobadia Reveals If She Blames Porsha Williams for Her Divorce

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Falynn Guobadia is speaking her truth.

The model dropped her emotional interview with Adam Newell on Thursday, in which she talks about her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, getting engaged to her RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams, as well as addresses rumors that she cheated on her ex.

Falynn announced her split from Simon in April, sharing that "after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways." In May, Porsha revealed that she and Simon were engaged. When asked if she blames her co-star for her and Simon's divorce, she blatantly says, "No."

"No, no one has that power over my life, my husband's life and our marriage," she replies. "However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He's to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I'm not saying it was right. I'm not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I."

Falynn reveals that she found out about Simon and Porsha's engagement "the same time as everyone else. I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines."

While a couple people asked her if it was true, she was in disbelief and told her friends, "No. My husband is a lot of things, but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is. And they said, 'Are you sure?'" The news was later confirmed and she felt the pain.

"Everyone has their own way to deal with pain and my husband is hurting just as much as I am," she says. "But this, this took the cake. It hurt. That's the best way I can describe it, I was in pain."

Falynn and Simon had been together for five years, taking a nine-month break in between. She reveals that he proposed twice during their time together. As for what changed, that would lead Simon to file for divorce, she notes that "marriages are not easy."

"Everything started to change. Marriages are not easy," she explains. "Marriages are hard work. Within our marriage, it was hard work. Where it changed, I'm not exactly sure because Simon is the one that filed but it mostly started to change, where I noticed it started changing, was after we started filming the show. I don't think it was the show's fault. We weren't even on there like that for the show to be the ruin of our marriage. But I don't know, it seems like other things were going on that I didn't necessarily know about. I'm still kind of lost on that part."

Last week after Falynn shared a teaser of her interview, Simon accused her of cheating on him with another man. When asked about the allegations against her, she replies, "No. I never cheated on my husband."

As for Simon cheating on her, she says, "You know, I'll say this. Simon and I are not new to couple's therapy and during one of our therapy sessions I will never forget it, I've never forgotten it actually, the therapist had asked him, 'Have you ever cheated on Falynn? Or would you ever cheat on Falynn?"

"And his response was this, 'Simon doesn't get caught unless Simon wants to be caught.' And those words have stuck with me ever since...When it came to my marriage, like most women, I was very tenacious. I worked d*mn hard to keep my marriage."

She notes that they were in couples therapy and believed that they were working on things before he filed for divorce in January. As for the timeline of when Porsha and Simon got together, they allege that they were together a month before they got engaged. When asked if she believed her husband cheated on her with Porsha, she simply replies, "I don't know who I was married to. I can't answer that one. I don't know."

Meanwhile, the conversation began with Falynn explaining how Simon convinced her to join RHOA and thought it would be good for her spiritual well-being. "I think what he was trying to tell me was that it was more of a test and it tested me for sure."

"Do you resent that he convinced you to join a show... and now he's engaged to another one of the cast members?" Lewell asks, as she responds through tears, "I meant what I said when I took my vows…If he's happy, I don't care...It hurts. It hurts like hell."

Among the hardest things for her, she says, is she misses the kids and wishes they would still be a family. As for her future, Falynn expresses that she's "done dating rich dudes" and is looking forward to being with someone that "knows how to respect me and love me back in a way that I love, because I love really hard."

"One thing that I have learned is to not be so set on a plan and that God is the one that is in control," she states. "I'm ready for whatever is next."

Porsha has previously stressed that her shocking romance with Simon was completely unrelated to his and Falynn's divorce, and noted that she and Falynn are "not friends" -- despite Falynn being introduced to the RHOA cast on the fourth episode of the most recent season as Porsha's friend.

Porsha also shared that she and Simon were "crazy in love" and that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley -- with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar -- is supportive of her new relationship. She also shut down pregnancy rumors after their quick engagement.

Falynn previously took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after Porsha and Simon's engagement.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," the statement read. "Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely, Falynn."

