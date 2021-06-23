'RHOBH': Garcelle Beauvais Tears Up, Says She Doesn't 'Trust Somebody Will Truly Have My Back' (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais is ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool, but not ready for a plunge into the deep end. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at this week's all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the mom of three meets with a dating coach to talk through why she thinks her past relationships haven't lasted long-term.

"I think the way I show up when I'm dating, I think I have to stop leading with my career," the multi-hyphenate star -- who counts talk show host, actress, podcaster and designer to her resumé -- admits. "I think sometimes guys would probably want me to be more needy and I'm not. I think that's a thing."

"I left home when I was 17 years old, so I've been taking care of myself for a long time. The opportunities that I'm getting I have to take, because that's the privilege," Garcelle says, getting choked up. "That's the privilege that my mom brought me to this country for, so I have to take it. I have to do well. So, it's always been, I take care of me, I take care of myself."

Garcelle and her family immigrated to America from Haiti when she was a child, and her success as a model turned their American dream into a reality. The clip then cuts to a confessional interview, where Garcelle shares, "Letting someone completely have my back is me relinquishing my power. I'm always like, 'I got it, I can do it,' and I think it's because I don't trust somebody will truly have my back."

That sentiment feels like it might cross over to Garcelle's friendships, too, as she's not shy about watching her own back after seeing what her close pal Denise Richards went through during season 10 of RHOBH. The Realco-host then says she "wants to get to" a place where she can have that sort of trust, but she's not quite there yet.

Check out the full chat (which Garcelle likened to therapy) here:

In teasers for season 11 of Real Housewives, Garcelle asked her younger sons -- twins Jaid and Jax, 13 -- what they would think of her getting married again, and they said they were not fans of the idea. Garcelle divorced the boys' father, Mike Nilon, in 2011, after a cheating scandal (and one headline-making email).

"No, they're not having it," Garcelle quipped to ET when asked about the exchange. "I'm going to wait 'til they're leaving for college. As they're walking out, I'll be screaming, 'Meet so and so!'"