'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton All Test Positive for COVID-19

Several Real Housewives of Beverly Hillscast members have tested positive for COVID-19. ET was first to report that production on the show's 11th season was halted last week after a crew member tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, a source tells ET that Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton have been diagnosed with the virus, which they believe they contracted at a luncheon.

According to the source, all three women are at home resting after experiencing symptoms of fever and exhaustion.

"Those closest to Kathy and Kyle have been so worried because everyone reacts so differently to this illness. Right now, they have fever and flu-like symptoms but of course, they need to be monitored because things can always take a turn for the worse," the source says. "Those closest to them are checking in on them daily."

"Kathy was incredibly tired and had a feeling something was wrong but at first she didn't seem to show a fever. After days of feeling wiped out, she finally saw a doctor and had a very high fever," the source continues. "Sure enough, [Kathy's husband] Rick [Hilton] also tested positive and they have been social distancing ever since."

ET's source says the women all think they were exposed at a luncheon they were at together. "It took less than a week before they started having symptoms," the source says. "Kyle, Kathy and Dorit just plan to focus on their health."

TMZ was first to report on Kyle, Kathy and Dorit's diagnoses.

RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais opened up about the show's shutdown on The Real on Tuesday, revealing that she and her castmates all have to quarantine for 14 days.

"We shot for Housewives on Tuesday, Tuesday night we got home and found out that a few people in our crew tested positive for COVID," she explained.

"We do all the protocols," Garcelle told her Real co-hosts. "We get tested at least three times a week. We get tested before we shoot. You know, my kids get tested, I get tested, anybody who's in my household, and you know, we did the right things, but at the same time, it just shows you that this virus -- you can touch something, you can… you know, it's not necessarily just from people."

"Hopefully everybody will be healthy, and we're down for a few weeks, but then we'll be back to work," she added. "But luckily for me, we do The Real from home, so I can still do this job, which I’m thankful for."

The cast of the upcoming season of RHOBH includes Kyle, Kathy, Dorit, Garcelle, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.