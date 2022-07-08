'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Girlfriend Victoria Brito Split: 'My Heart Is Just Broken'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito have called it quits. ET can confirm the pair have split after nine months of dating.

"Braunwyn is heartbroken and completely sad," a source close to the former Real Housewives of Orange County star says, "but [she] is coping by putting her focus into her advocacy in sobriety, LGBTQ+ and upcoming projects."

Shortly after the news broke, Braunwyn took to her Instagram Story on Friday to address the breakup, calling it heartbreaking.

"The breakup with me and Vic, it’s hard. I’m not gonna lie. It’s hard," she said. "My heart is just broken. Yeah. But I’m here with my kids. My mom came down, and my mom’s taking good care of me. I’m very, very lucky."

The 44-year-old also explained why this breakup's so painful and how she plans to cope moving forward.

"This was my first long-term female relationship that really threw me for a loop," she said. "It’s going to take me some time to get over [it], I think. This is normal. But thank you. I’ve been getting tons of DMs, so thank you so much, so much. But what are we not gonna do? We’re not gonna drink. We’re gonna work out, we’re gonna do fun stuff."

Prior to confirming the split, Braunwyn also took to her Instagram Story on Thursday and posted a cryptic quote that read, "I just want someone to be truly happy over me. Someone happy to see me, happy to hear from me, and happy to know me."

Braunwyn and Victoria were first linked together back in November 2021 while on vacation in Mexico. The former reality TV star came out as gay in December 2020 when she first revealed her relationship with Kris, whom Braunwyn dated for several months before splitting up. People would later report that Kris had broken up with Braunwyn because Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was ready to give, though they remained on friendly terms.

Back in October 2021, ET caught up with Braunwyn, who at the time didn't seem in a rush to jump into anything serious.

"I have been out for a year now. I am in New York City. I am dating. I am having an amazing time," she said at the time. "I have a beautiful date for the night. I am not labeling anything. I just got out of a 26-year relationship, so I am enjoying my time in the city."