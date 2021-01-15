'RHONY' Shuts Down Production After Cast Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Filming on The Real Housewives of New York City has shut down again after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19, ET has learned. Production will resume once it's safe to do so, likely after a two-week quarantine for the star, whose identity remains a mystery.

A source close to the show tells ET the cast has been understanding about the situation. "The cast is taking the pandemic very seriously and just wants their castmate to get better so they can finish up and deliver what's going to be a stellar season," the source says.

This is the second coronavirus-related shutdown on season 13 of RHONY, which halted production back in October after a crew member tested positive for the virus.

The new season of RHONY includes returning Housewives Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan, as well as newcomer Eboni K. Williams. Williams, the show's first Black Housewife, was announced to be joining the cast in October.

The pandemic continues to be a challenge for productions, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was forced to temporarily pause filming in November after Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton tested positive for COVID-19.

