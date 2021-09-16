'RHOSLC': Heather Gay Confronts Jen Shah Over Her Nasty Online Attacks (Exclusive)

It goes down in the DMs, and Heather Gay is probably sending back two thumbs up. That's the vibe of ET's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, in which the Beauty Lab + Laser owner meets up with estranged bestie Jen Shah (in an igloo, it appears) to hash out the hateful comments Jen has made about Heather on social media since the show started airing. Jen seems caught off guard by the confrontation, and kicks off their conversation by asking if the lack of communication between she and Heather between seasons is the root of their issues.

"Lack of talking is a part of it, but I think the bigger part of it is the things you're saying about me," Heather tells her co-star. "I'm your girl. Why are you throwing out little, dumb digs behind my back?"

Jen plays dumb and asks Heather to rattle off these "little dumb digs," and so she does: "Comparing me to sea mammals, Honey Boo Boo, 'manipulator, liar, racist...'"

"Why would I be your 'best friend' if I was a racist?" she asks Jen, tearing up. "Why would you say you're 'my girl,' and then, like, 'I love her,' and then pull that card in such a charged time? It hurts my heart."

"It hurts my feelings too!" Jen interjects. "The last time we were all together, that was hurtful."

The clip then cuts back to a montage from the season 1 reunion, featuring Jen upset over being labeled aggressive and Heather questioning Lisa Barlow's friendship with Jen. "You hate lies, you hate liars, you hate drama -- you hate all these things -- and yet, you have aligned yourself with the nexus of all of that," Heather remarks.

"So that was to get back at me?" Heather asks. "You posted [that I'm racist] to get back at me? 'Cause your feelings were hurt? Something you don't believe is true about me? For my kids to see? For my friends to see?"

"It was posted, I took it down in five minutes, Heather," Jen says in her own defense, but Heather isn't accepting that explanation.

Watch it all unfold here:

"It hurts me," Heather says, to which Jen replies, "Well, you need to come talk to me then."

"I don't want to come talk to you every time that you say something mean and I find it out, it hurts me," Heather fires back. "So don't say any more mean things."

"You have to have some sort of trust," Jen tells Heather. "Don't believe everybody then."

But then, Heather pulls out the receipts, screenshots of direct messages sent out from Jen's verified Instagram account, trash talking Heather. "That means Jen Shah typed these words about me," Heather chides.

"You never said those words?" Heather presses. "How is this not you, Jen?"

"No!" Jen exclaims. "It's not true. ... That's not f**king me!"

Viewers will have to tune into RHOSLC to see if Heather is willing to believe Jen. When ET spoke with Heather ahead of the season, she defended her friendship with Jen. She stands by her through her arrest and indictment. In April, Jen pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. She faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty.

"I have never been friends with Jen because I thought she told me the truth all the time," Heather offered. "I am friends with Jen because I enjoy her, and I have a connection with her, and I am in this with her."

Heather says she's able to "separate" Jen as her friend from the Jen who allegedly ran a telemarketing scheme. While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Heather admitted to believing Jen's business operation was "unsavory," but not illegal.

"I want to be a great friend to Jen," Heather told ET. "I still have the same affection for her as I always have and that has not changed. I mean, our relationship has changed for the past year because of the things that we have gone through, but as far as my support and my support of her and her family -- and this chapter of her life, however she's going to resolve it -- is pretty steadfast. It has not really changed with the charges."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.