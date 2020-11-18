'RHOSLC': Heather Gay Confronts Lisa Barlow Over ‘I Don’t Know Her’ Claims (Exclusive)

Imagine if Jennifer Lopez decided to confront Mariah Carey over that infamous "I don't know her" moment. Can’t? Well, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City might get the creative juices flowing, because the show's very own "I don't know her" moment is escalating to new heights in episode two, and ET has your exclusive first look.

The 'Wives are at a group dinner after a day on the ski slopes, and things go downhill fast when Heather Gay decides to confront Lisa Barlow over her claim that she doesn't remember Heather from college. It's a bit of a confusing claim, because Lisa says she doesn't "really remember" Heather, but also says she recalls Heather being a "good time girl" who would break Brigham Young University's strict honor code.

"Lisa, how can you say, 'All I know of Heather is that she was the 'good time girl' that flashed her boobs?'" Heather asks. "And that was out of love and kindness to tell Ms. Jen [Shah]?"

"You can't graduate from BYU and have flashed someone," Heather explains in a confessional. "The story is flattering, but false."

"You don’t remember me or know me at all, but you remember me flashing?" Heather pushes. "I don’t get it."

"Keep coming!" Lisa exclaims. "Who’s next?"

Watch the confrontation play out here:

"I have never done anything mean to you, and until you figure out what I trigger in you, we can’t have a good, solid conversation and move forward," Lisa proclaims. "Thumbs up. There we go. Thumbs up. F**k you."

Yeah, this is where the situation takes a strange turn, as the meaning behind emoji use becomes the central focus of conversation. Specially, the "thumbs up" emoji.

"You sent me a thumbs up and I go, 'Heather, you know that’s a f**k you,'" Lisa blurts out, recalling a text exchange she and Heather had just before Jen’s party, seen in episode one. You know, the party where Lisa blew by Heather, as if she didn’t know her.

"It's just kind of a check-in, cover her a** text," Heather says of the chat. "I'm not even sure why she’s sending it. She doesn’t even know who I am. Why is she texting me to see if I’m going to be there?"

"Two thumbs up is the 'F you,' and that’s a universal text code," Heather tells Lisa, defending her use of a single thumbs up in their conversation. Cut to Heather’s confessional, though, and she admits her emoji use was "absolutely" a "f**k you" to Lisa.

See where things go from here on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. If you’re craving even more time with the newest Bravolebrities, then set a reminder for 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT this Wednesday, Nov. 18, because viewers can join an exclusive live stream on Xfinity X1 and Flex to interact with all six new 'Wives! They’ll be spilling tea about season 1 and answering fans' juiciest questions ahead of episode two.

The event, hosted by Bravo’s Daryn Carp, will unfold in Xfinity’s new Watchwith app on X1 and Flex, and promises to bring Housewives fans closer to their favorite ladies, enabling live engagement with them via onscreen interactive features such as audience polling, live tweets, emojis (just know the difference between one thumbs up and two!) and more.