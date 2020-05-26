Richard Herd, 'Seinfeld' and 'Star Trek' Actor, Dead at 87

Rest in peace, Richard Herd.

The actor, best known for his role on Seinfeld, died on Tuesday, ET confirms. He was 87. Herd died of cancer-related causes at his home in Los Angeles.

Herd's character on Seinfeld, Mr. Wilhelm, was the New York Yankees executive who supervised George Costanza (Jason Alexander) after he landed a job as an assistant to the traveling secretary.

Throughout his decades-long career as an actor, he also starred as the Klingon L'Kor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades. He also appeared in Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

The actor is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Crowder Herd, as well as daughter Erica, son Rick and stepdaughter Alicia.

Herd's death comes soon after that of fellow Seinfeld star Jerry Stiller. The comedy legend died of natural causes earlier this month. He was 92. See more in the video below.