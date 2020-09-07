Rickey Smiley Interviews Daughter After She Was Shot Multiple Times

Rickey Smiley's daughter, Aaryn, is sharing her frightening experience of being a victim of gun violence. The 51-year-old comedian and radio show host had his 19-year-old daughter recount her story of getting shot multiple times on his Atlanta-based The Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Thursday.

Aaryn was shot on Sunday night while visiting a Whataburger in Houston, Texas. The Houston Police Department told ET that police are investigating a shooting that took place at 8:45 p.m. on July 5. In addition to Aaryn, three other men were injured in the gunfire.

"I'm happy to be alive. I'm praying for those that have actually had to give their life to gun violence and died because of it. I'm just happy to be here," she said.

Saying she was going to try to recount the incident "without crying," Aaryn explained that for her 19th birthday, she and her boyfriend, Jake, were celebrating and decided to get food at a Whataburger.

"We got in the car and we were on the highway maybe for like five minutes," she shared, adding that they were at a red light and were going to turn left. "There was a car already in the middle and a car comes up in the right lane and people just started shooting. They were shooting at the car in the middle, but clearly their aim wasn't top tier because I got hit, the car in front of us, they got hit. I think there was a car behind us that got hit."

Aaryn explained that at first she thought the people were shooting off fireworks and didn't realize she got hit. When her car got hit, she thought she had simply gotten burned.

"It was just hot and it was quick and I didn't realize until Jake looked at me and was like, 'Why aren't you reacting to this!? Baby, you have a bullet in your leg,'" she recalled. "I looked down and I'm, like, gushing blood. I didn't know that I had been shot in my left leg because it had went straight through and the bullet had only stayed in my right leg."

Aaryn and her boyfriend then started looking for a hospital, and luckily there was one close by. She also recalled "blacking out for five minutes" after seeing all her blood, and had to get a blood transfusion. Aaryn's mother, Tameka, also shared how she found out her daughter was in the hospital and didn't believe it was true.

"I received a call from a hospital and I was like, 'OK, that's really weird,' thinking maybe they got into a fender-bender and I could prepare myself for that," Tameka shared. "When I called back they said, 'Your daughter has been shot.' And I was like, 'Oh no, you have the wrong kid.'...It was the scariest thing ever."

Before Aaryn logged off, she said that she's "thankful" for her boyfriend, who saved her life. She also touched on how different the situation could have been and how all it takes is one bullet to end your life.

"I just want to thank everyone for all the outpouring of love and support," Aaryn's mom added.

Aaryn is expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday. She's been sharing updates on her Instagram Story with her followers.

On one of her Stories, she shared that doctors told her she has PTSD. "Loud noises or popping sounds make me cry," she wrote. "I get panic attacks way easier. The mental aspect of all this is really scary. Hopefully my mental increases with my physical."

She also started walking, but said that it's "the worst pain" she's ever felt.

