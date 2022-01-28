Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are 'Very Affectionate' During Chilly New York City Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's romantic date nights continue. The couple was snapped having dinner at Pastis restaurant in New York City on Thursday night, and an eyewitness tells ET that they "didn't take their eyes off each other."

Rihanna didn't let the cold temperatures stop her fashion game, showing off her legs in a mini skirt and white lace-up heels, which she paired with a windbreaker and a fur scarf. She held hands with her 33-year-old rapper beau, who covered up in a black hoodie, pants and boots. The eyewitness tells ET the couple showed PDA and that A$AP was attentive to the 33-year-old singer and fashion mogul.

"They are so sweet and affectionate," the eyewitness says. "There were a lot of fans outside trying to catch a glimpse of them, and he was super protective of her and made sure she could get through the crowd safely."

Gotham/GC Images

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

A source recently told ET that Rihanna and A$AP are "inseparable" these days.

"Their relationship is in a good place," the source said. "After a very busy fall with professional commitments, they took some time to relax and unwind and really reconnect with each other."

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020, and in May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.

"Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.

Last July, a source also told ET that the two are "madly in love."

"They barely leave each other's side... A$AP is so grateful for Rihanna," the source said. "She's his biggest cheerleader and he doesn't take her for granted."