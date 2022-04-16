Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Jet Off to Barbados Amid Cheating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave a whole new meaning to staying above water amid cheating rumors. The singer and rapper hopped on a plane bound for Barbados.

Riri and Rocky visited the singer's home country on Friday. The Shade Room obtained video of the "Umbrella" singer, the "Fashion Killa" rapper and their entourage arriving at Grantly Adams International Airport on Friday night. TMZ also obtained pictures, one of which shows Rocky lugging around two huge travel bags.

Rihanna looked stunning as ever in a short dress with heels and, yes, her baby bump was front and center.

The trip came on the same day Rihanna's shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, took to her social media channels and slammed the cheating rumors with Rocky as "fake gossip" and an "unfounded lie" that was "fabricated with such malicious intent." Muaddi, 36, is the shoe designer behind the Fenty 2020 collection.

Meanwhile, the fashion blogger who started the rumor is now apologizing for igniting the firestorm. Louis Pisano, who uses they/them pronouns, initially claimed in a Thursday tweet that Rihanna caught Rocky cheating on her with Amina, forcing the couple to split. Pisano's now issued a mea culpa.

"Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received," they tweeted Friday. "I'm not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it."

Pisano also issued a formal apology "to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets." Pisano added, "I have no excuse for it, I've been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from."