Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Really Enjoying' Pregnancy Journey Together, Source Says

The joys of love and expectation! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will soon be welcoming their first child together, and the pair couldn't be more excited.

A source tells ET, that the cute couple are "so happy about her pregnancy."

"Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source shares. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

The source says that the pair "were trying to keep the news private for a while, but they felt ready to share it now and are so excited."

"Rihanna and A$AP have such a strong bond and they can't wait to experience parenthood together," the source adds.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old singer and fashion mogul showed off her bare baby bump in a pink coat and jeans while she held hands with her 33-year-old beau. The couple was in A$AP's hometown of Harlem in New York City.

Another source told ET on Monday that the couple is feeling very blessed that they're having a baby together, and that they already considered themselves a family but having a baby together makes that bond even stronger.

"They enjoyed keeping the pregnancy a secret for as long as they could, but they're thrilled to be able to share the news with their fans," the source said.

Rihanna has made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. In March 2020, she told British Vogue that she wanted three or four kids by the time she was 42 -- with or without a partner.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," she told the magazine. "But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since 2020, and in May, A$AP called Rihanna the love of his life in an interview with GQ.

"Relationships are] so much better when you got the One," he told the magazine. "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.