Rihanna Bares Baby Bump at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Oscars After-Party

Rihanna had the best date for a star-studded 2022 Oscars after-party! The 34-year-old pregnant musician and businesswoman took to Instagram to show off her eye-catching maternity style. This time, she posed in a black bandeau top, sequin black skirt and sheer cover over her bare baby bump.

"Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22," Rihanna captioned the photos.

The Oscars Gold Party was hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles following the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Queen Bey also rocked a revealing look for the event, posing in a sheer gown with silver rhinestone embellishments and Tiffany jewelry. She showed off the racy gown on Instagram.

Other celebrity guests at the event included Kelly Rowland, Karrueche Tran, and Damson Idris.

Fresh off his Oscars win, Questlove DJ'd the party, talking about his decision to take the gig during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"When you're nominated for an Oscar and it's that far in advance, anxiety starts to set in and for me, I was wise enough to figure out how to distract myself from this moment," he said. "To do the JAY-Z-Beyonce Gold Party is one hardest things ever to do in life, to please that many people. Once I accepted that gig, I was like, 'What Oscar?'"

Questlove won the Best Documentary Oscar for his work directing the musical documentary, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revoluation Could Not Be Televised).