Rihanna Launches New Fenty Skin Night Cream -- Shop It Now!

Another day, another Rihanna beauty product to obsess over! The superstar has dropped a new product for her skincare line Fenty Skin -- the Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream.

The gel-cream moisturizer is made to be used at night to help the skin bounce back with hydration overnight while you sleep. Formulated with Kalahari melon oil, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and Australian lemon myrtle, this rich yet lightweight gel-cream is said to help reduce the look of dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles and pores.

It's made for all skin types and non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog the pores. It also boasts a scent inspired by tropical fruits and flowers.

"I wanted to create a night cream that really relieved your skin from all the stress that the day had put on it," Rihanna says on the Fenty Skin website. "I wanted to deliver results and have a texture and finish that felt like your skin was really resetting itself overnight. You gotta give your skin the beauty rest it deserves!"

Like many of RiRi's beauty products, the packaging is next level. The moisturizer comes in a refillable jar with a cap that houses a scooper for hygienic, mess-free application. The outer box is recyclable, too.

Fenty Skin launched in July with three items -- a cleanser, toner and sunscreen moisturizer called the Fenty Skin Start'rs. Just like her inclusive makeup line Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin is made for everyone. The skincare products are vegan and formulated with clean ingredients sourced from around the world.

"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna told ET via video chat in July. "Growing up in my household, I've always looked up to my mom as my beauty inspiration. I wanted to do everything that she did, but it didn't come as like a surprise or we needed to crack the code on makeup to me when I was making foundations or including shade ranges like hers 'cause I've always seen that, so I've applied that to everything that I've done."