Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

There was never any doubt that Rihanna -- as well as everything she touches -- makes a major impact on the fashion and beauty world. But just in case you needed further proof, the A-list star's lingerie and loungewear brand, Savage X Fenty, has reached $1 billion valuation in lingerie equity.

Rihanna's business endeavors have been undeniably successful since the star launched them. From the cult-favorite products from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to her ultra-popular collections as a fashion designer. However, if her high-octane, star-studded fashion shows for Savage X Fenty have been any indication, it's her lingerie brand that stands front and center.

Of course, for those who call themselves fans of Rihanna and her fashion and beauty lines, this may come as no surprise. According to Forbes, the artist's lingerie line is expected to be "the global lingerie market leader by 2025," further emphasizing that "Rihanna's brand has proven that diversity and inclusion in sizing, access, and marketing can lead to an even greater goal, equity in feeling sexy."

The news of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty brand comes after the announcement that the luxury fashion company LVMH put the singer's Fenty fashion line on hold. However, both the company and Rihanna will focus on the long-term goals and development of every branch of the Fenty brand.

Scroll down to shop styles from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line below.

Savage X Fenty

The ditsy floral of this bustier adds such a pretty feel. Wear it with the matching panties in private or style it as a crop top with your favorite jeans for your next outing.

$75 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

Wear this as a cover-up over your swimsuits when you're heading to the pool or beach after the temperatures warm up.

$75 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

You'll feel undoubtedly cool wearing this strappy, high-waisted underwear from Savage X Fenty.

$25 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

We can't get over the subtle '60s-inspired lace details on this neutral-hued bra.

$65 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a simple lace balconette bra.

$60 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

Love the look of a G-string without actually wearing one? These are the panties for you.

$20 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

When you want something on the more comfortable side, opt for a bralette like this.

$25 AT SAVAGE X FENTY

Savage X Fenty

A bright red bra has never looked so good (and comfortable).

$40 AT SAVAGE X FENTY