Rihanna's Son Makes Adorable Fashion Statement in New Pic

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son is showing off his style! On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to share a new picture of her and the rapper's 11-month-old son rocking a Fendi jacket that says "trouble."

The little one's look was completed with a pair of denim jeans. The "Lift Me Up" singer let the fashion speak for itself, as she didn't add a caption to the photo.

The Fenty Beauty founder's new pictures of her son come after she gave her followers a look at his fun-filled Easter.

"Eastuh!!!" the "Umbrella" singer captioned the first photo set, that shows her and Rocky's baby boy wearing a diaper, chain and stylish bunny ears as he chews on a little egg.

"Look at heeeeee!!!! shot by de birFday gal herself @mdollas11 !," she captioned a follow-up post that included more pics from the holiday festivities.

Rihanna and Rocky both 34, confirmed they welcomed their son in May. In February, Rihanna revealed she was expecting their second child during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The couple has yet to share their son's name or any further details about baby number two. However, in February, the couple posed on the cover of British Vogue with their son, where Rihanna dished about his budding fashion sense.

"I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes," she told the publication. "I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know."