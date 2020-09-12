'Riverdale' Season 5 Trailer: Veronica Learns 'Something Happened' Between Archie and Betty

The fifth season of Riverdale is almost here! On Wednesday, The CW released the trailer for the latest season of its teen drama, which will pick up after the show's COVID-19-shortened fourth season.

In the trailer, Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the rest of the group are trying to figure out who's sending them creepy videos... and also enjoy their senior prom.

There's no shortage of unsettling moments in the trailer -- including Betty wielding a gun! -- but the high school drama is ever present as well. That's never more evident than when Veronica declares through tears that "something happened between Betty and Archie," as viewers watch the pair kiss.

While the first few episodes of season 5 will focus on the high school-aged characters, a seven-year time jump is forthcoming. When ET spoke to Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica's mom, Hermione, she revealed not much has changed for her character when the show flashes forward.

"[Hermione] doesn't look that different," she shared. "I was trying to think, 'What do I want to do?' And I was like, 'Nothing.' This woman has all the money in the world. I'm sure she gets everything done."

As for her onscreen daughter, Nichols teased that Veronica's teenage problems will follow her into adulthood.

"When you're a teenager, relationships are very complicated and they get sometimes too serious and you're not sure if you like this one or you like that one," she said. "Well, that follows you along as you grow up and it doesn't necessarily get easier and we will see that with Veronica."

Season 5 of Riverdale will premiere Wednesday, Jan. 20 on The CW.