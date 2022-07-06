Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Steals Show in Commercial with Kris Jenner

Dream Kardashian took center stage in a commercial for Amazon Glow with Kris Jenner this week. The five-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna uses the interactive video calling equipment to play Whack-a-Mole and Memory Match games with her grandmother.

The new technology is a tablet-like setup that allows children to video call and interact with remote family members via a 19-inch touchscreen mat that projects games, books and more. Little Dream is all smiles as she and Jenner compete in a round of memory match, linking images together as they chat.

Later, they both don sunglasses, Jenner in her classic black and Dream with red-tinted star lenses. "Always look at the world with rose colored glasses," Jenner tells her granddaughter, and Dream leans forward to fake a wink at the camera. Then, she uses the mat to scan her sunglasses, and adds the image to a drawing she shares with Jenner.

"Is there anything you can’t do?" Jenner jokes, to which Dream responds: "Wait til I play Whack-a-Mole!"

When Jenner wins the match, Dream ends the commercial with her grandmother's signature line, "You’re doing amazing sweetie."

Dream's appearance in the commercial comes at a key time, when both her parents continue to make headlines for their public back-and-forth over her mother's revenge porn case against her father. Though the lawsuit was originally headed to trial, the exes reached a settlement late last month -- but not without a landslide of drama along the way.

Chyna, who was born Angela White, had also filed a separate lawsuit against the Kardashian family for allegedly scheming to have her Rob & Chyna reality TV show on E! canceled after one season as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob. After a judge sided with the Kardashians in May, lawyers for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed a petition asking that Chyna to pay their legal fees from the case, which total more than $390,000. Chyna is appealing.

Kardashian and Chyna first confirmed that they were dating in January 2016 and got engaged three months later. The next month, they confirmed they were expecting Dream, who was born in November. They broke up the following month, but appeared to remain friendly over the next few months, before it all went south in July 2017.

At that time, Chyna, whose real name Angela White, sued Kardashian, claiming that he took to Instagram that summer and shared a video of Chyna kissing another man. They would go on to accuse each other of cheating, but the tense mudslinging reached a boiling point when Kardashian shared a series of NSFW naked images, claiming to be of Chyna, who subsequently filed for a restraining order.

The public stunt triggered Instagram to temporarily disable Kardashian's account, but that didn't deter him, as he took his tirade against Chyna to Twitter, where he levied more cheating accusations against Chyna and tweeted the same video of a mystery man kissing her.

In February 2018, Chyna's then-lawyer, Walter Mosley, spoke out against the release of the minute-long clip, calling it "revenge porn." The case has dominated headlines about Chyna ever since, and made it much harder for the Kardashians to maintain their image as a cohesive family unit.

"Here's the most important lesson of all," Jenner tells Dream in Tuesday's commercial. "Nothing beats family."